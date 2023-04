The state BJP celebrated the 196th birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule, the first law minister of India, at the party’s office here on Tuesday. Attendees included union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, chief minister’s adviser Tai Tagak, local MLA Techi Kaso, state BJP VP Tarh Tarak, general secretary Nalong Mize and secretary Titing Teri, besides corporators, panchayat leaders, and others. – Nima Sange