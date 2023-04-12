Cricket enthusiasts undergoing free trg

NAHARLAGUN, 11 Apr: More than 40 cricket enthusiasts, aged between 15 and 23 years, are undergoing free coaching at the Doria Cricket Academy here.

Techi Doria, who made his first-class debut for Arunachal Pradesh in the 2018-‘19 Ranjhi Trophy tournament, is organising the free coaching for cricket enthusiasts at his academy from 1-30 April.

“We are very happy to learn many things from our seniors, including the basics, and it is a double advantage for us, since we do not have to go out and spend money,” said one of the learners.

“We are training at the academy after depositing only Rs 2,000 per annum, and no charges are paid during the six-month trial period,” said Techi Lugu, another learner.

Senior cricketer Nabam Abo expressed happiness over Doria’s initiative. He said, however, that “the students shouldn’t come only because it’s free. This is a collective effort; parents should also support their kids.”

Doria on his part said: ”If cricket can give so many things to us, then why can’t we give back anything to cricket?” referring to coaching.

“One can see how enthusiastic the students are about the coaching sessions. Students come from places such as Banderdewa, Gumto and Yupia,” he informed, adding that “at least 10 persons have come from faraway areas, and one is from Aalo in West Siang.”

Senior cricketers like Kamsa Yangfo, Likha Sonia and Licha John are mentoring the young cricketers.

Doria said that “the main aim behind providing free coaching is that the young minds may grasp the skills quickly and know the tricks and techniques of cricket, so that they may be well-equipped when they go out to play in the state and national levels.”