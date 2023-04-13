DC asks KVK to be more proactive

TAWANG, 12 Apr: Tawang DC Kesang Ngurup Damo on Wednesday asked the district’s Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) to “increase the number of training and trainees” in order to ensure that every work’s result shows on the ground.

Chairing a scientific advisory committee meeting here with Kyidphel EAC Tsering Choden, CO Dorjee Wangchu, HDO (HQ) Koncho Gyatso, SVO Tsering Drema, KVK Head AN Tripathy, progressive farmers, and others, the DC said that “it is a proud moment for all of us that our staple food millet is being celebrated this year.”

He commended the KVK for “doing satisfactory job at ground level” and expressed hope that “this will contribute in increased production of agriculture and horticulture products of the district.”

Speaking about the Vibrant Villages Programme, the DC informed that the government of India has selected Jemeithang under the project, and apprised the participants of the “instructions received from the government to improve the income of the villagers and rejuvenate Jemeithang.”

Tripathy also spoke.

KVK subject matter specialists presented the progress report and the annual action plan of the KVK. (DIPRO)