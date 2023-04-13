Former min donates cash for hostel renovation

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 12 Apr: Former minister Dr Tangor Tapak has donated Rs 1 lakh for renovation of the girls’ hostel of the government upper primary school in Mikong here in East Siang district, informed SMC chairman Gemin Modi.

Dr Tapak had visited the school last year and had assured the SMC members that he would provide financial assistance for the hostel’s renovation.

The SMC members, led by Modi, had restructured the kutcha kitchen of the girls’ hostel using locally available cane, bamboo and roofing materials, and also erected an RCC chulha.

The SMC further equipped the girls’ hostel with two PVC water containers from the former minister’s contribution.

Besides Tapak, East Siang DDSE Odhuk Tabing, who visited the UPS earlier this year, also donated two steel boxes to the hostel.

A number of ministers, MLAs and higher-ups of the education department have visited the school and made contributions for its development.

However, the teachers, staff and students of the school are still crying for basic needs because no maintenance fund has been received from the government authority for the last few years.