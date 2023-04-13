Tourneys for HDMT get underway

DOIMUKH, 12 Apr: The constituency-level U-16 boys’ and girls’ football and volleyball tournaments for the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) began at the NEEPCO ground here in Papum Pare district on Wednesday.

Papum Pare SP Dr Nyelam Nega, who kicked off the tournament, advised the participants to “adopt sports as a way of life to imbibe a healthy and disciplined life.”

He further advised the players to stay away from alcohol, drugs and other narcotic substances.

“Sports, if pursued with passion, can provide a plethora of employment opportunities. The government has already stepped in by reserving 10 percent job quota for meritorious sportspersons,” he said.

Earlier, Doimukh SDO Tana Yaho recalled the ultimate sacrifice made by martyr Havildar Hangpan Dada.

Players from Gumto, Balijan, Tarasso, Kimin and Doimukh circles are participating in the tournament, she informed.

The winners of the constituency level tournaments will represent their constituencies at the district level.

In the boys’ football, the first match was played between Balijan FC and Doimukh FC. Doimukh FC won by 2-1 goals. The second match was played between Gumto FC and Kimin FC. Gumto FC won by three goals.

The girls’ final volleyball match was won by Doimukh after beating Tarasso.

In the boys’ final volleyball match, Tarasso emerged winners after beating Doimukh.

Both the boys’ and the girls’ final football matches will be played on Thursday. (DIPRO)