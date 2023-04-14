Claims on donated land won’t be entertained: CO

SILSANGO, 13 Apr: Silsango Circle Officer Taba Milka said that “no claims on land donated freely for the establishment of the circle headquarters shall be entertained.”

Speaking during a village development committee meeting held here in Papum Pare district on Wednesday, the CO added that encroachments would not be tolerated, and exhorted the panchayat leaders and the GBs to be vigilant against such activities.

Issues pertaining to establishment of better road connectivity and a market area, conducting of gram sabhas and GPDP meeting for selection of schemes, trading licence, etc, were also discussed during the meeting.

The CO also inspected the old water tank, various abandoned buildings, and the PMGSY road construction in the circle. (DIPRO)