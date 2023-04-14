Guv greets people on Ambedkar Jayanti, Sangken

ITANAGAR, 13 Apr: Governor K T Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

The governor expressed hope that the occasion would “strengthen the resolve to preserve, protect and defend the Indian Constitution and the law, and at the same time continue to inspire all towards social amity and promote the spirit of equality.”

In a separate message, the governor conveyed greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Sangken festival of the Tai Khamti and Singpho communities, and expressed hope that the occasion and the rituals attached to the festival would “inspire us to follow the path shown by Lord Buddha.” (Raj Bhavan)