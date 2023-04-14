Raja apprised of grid system’s progress

ITANAGAR, 13 Apr: A team of Shillong (Meghalaya)-based North Eastern Regional Load Dispatch Centre (NERLDC), headed by its Executive Director Nabarun Roy, called on the power & hydropower minister’s adviser Balo Raja at his office here on Thursday, and apprised him of the development of the Arunachal Pradesh grid system, especially of the 132 kv and the 33 kv grid systems being developed under the comprehensive schemes in the state, which are in advanced stages of completion.

Roy, who was accompanied by NERLDC Senior General Manager Samar Chandra Dey and engineer Paominla Doungel, also highlighted “the importance of grid disciplines towards ensuring the healthiness of the entire grid system of the country, among other important issues related to the system,” stated a release from the adviser’s office.

The team later called on Power Secretary Ajay Kumar Bisht, and discussed “the power system scenario of the state and the Northeast region, its difficulties and way forward,” the release said.

The meetings were attended by Transmission CE G Lingi, SO&PSC SE N Perme, and SLDC EE Sange Phuntso from the state’s power department, it said.