DSE visits schools in U/Siang

YINGKIONG, 13 Apr: Director of Secondary Education (DSE) Marken Kadu was on a three-day visit to Upper Siang district from 11-13 April, during which he interacted with the heads of schools and staffers of the GHSS’ in Yingkiong, Geku and Mariyang, the GSS’ in Parsing and Damro, and the GTSS in Yingkiong.

Accompanied by DDSE Nakyam Tasing, DPC Gyamar Main, and BEOs Komin Borang and Ajay Tayeng, he took stock of the infrastructural status, staff position and academic progress of the schools.

The heads of the schools highlighted their grievances and submitted memorandums to the DSE, who assured to “look into and strive for redressal of the same.” (DIPRO)