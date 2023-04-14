Informative prog on Fulbright Fellowships conducted

RONO HILLS, 13 Apr: The United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) and the internal quality assurance cell (IQAC) of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) organised a session on the Fulbright-Nehru, the Fulbright Kalam, and other Fulbright fellowships at the university here on Thursday.

The event was aimed at acquainting the students, scholars and faculty members with the opportunities provided by Fulbright Fellowships, and fostering academic exchange and collaboration between India and the United States.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha in a message encouraged the faculty members and the scholars to “proactively apply for such prestigious fellowships, as it brings repute to the state, community, as well as the institution.”

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam highlighted the manifold benefits offered by the USIEF to scholars and faculty members, while RGU’s Academic Affairs Dean Prof PK Panigrahi encouraged the participants to “embrace the opportunity and apply for various fellowships.”

IQAC Director Prof RC Parida highlighted the significance of academic exchange and outlined the crucial role of the USIEF in promoting international cooperation between India and the US.

Kolkata-based USIEF regional officer Sumanta Basu spoke about the activities of the USIEF, the array of fellowships available under Fulbright-Nehru, Fulbright Kalam, and other Fulbright programmes, and the application procedures for each of the fellowships.

He also discussed “the potential influence of the National Education Policy-2020 on the fellowship landscape,” according to a release from RGU.

The programme was attended by nearly 100 faculty members and scholars from various departments of RGU.