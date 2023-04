TIRAP, 13 Apr: The Khonsa battalion of the Assam Rifles and the Tirap police in a joint operation on Thursday morning apprehended two active ULFA (I) operatives from Horu Chinghan village, where they were hiding.

The operatives have been identified as self-styled 2nd lieutenant Ranju Asom @ Himangshu Bhuyan, and self-styled private Orindom Asom @ Mahanta Baruah, both residents of Assam. (DIPRO)