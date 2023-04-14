Guv urges youths to be state’s torchbearers

MECHUKHA, 13 Apr: Governor KT Parnaik called upon the youths of Arunachal Pradesh to be the torchbearers of the state “by acquiring knowledge, developing strong willpower and honing skills of innovativeness, resilience and fortitude.”

Attending the valedictory function of the Prime Minister Youth Camp and Cycle Rally in Border Area (PMYCCRBA) here in Shi-Yomi district on Thursday, the governor advised the youths to “imbibe team spirit and walk the talk,” and to contribute towards nation-building.

Parnaik also advised the youths to preserve their customs and tradition, “and at the same time fine-tune it with new ideas and scientific approach to transform Arunachal Pradesh into a proud and progressive state.”

The five-day PMYCCRBA, which is aimed at empowering youths through inspiring ideas, opportunities and training on subjects including nationalism, social harmony, religious concord, disaster management, personality development, yoga, martial arts, etc, started on 9 April.

Resource persons from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, the National Disaster Response Force, the Border Security Force, the Indian Army, the National Cadet Corps, the Scouts & Guides and yoga experts imparted training to the participants.

More than 300 students, both boys and girls, from various districts will participate in it. (Raj Bhavan)