Former min Bida Taku named as consensus candidate of 4 pol parties

ITANAGAR, 14 Apr: Former minister Bida Taku has been selected as consensus candidate of Janata Dal (Secular) Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) to contest the upcoming parliament election, 2024 from Arunachal-West Parliamentary constituency.

This was informed by Trinamool Congress’ state unit convener Minkir Lollen at Press Club here on Friday.

“Talks are also going on with Janata Dal United) and the Congress party,” he said.

Taku was selected during a meeting of the four political parties held earlier. The meeting was attended by JD(S)’ state unit president Rokom Teba Apang, TMC state unit convenor Lollen, state unit AAP convenor Tana Tamar Tara and PPA treasurer Taba Tagar.

During the meeting, Lollen also highlighted the current political scenario of the country.

The JD(S) president hit out at Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju. He said: “Rijiju has been elected for three terms, but during his tenures, he attended festivals and celebrations only.”

In his speech, Taku said: “Although the party that I will contest from has not been announced yet, I will adhere to the views of all the parties.”