Co-accused in suicide abetment case arrested

[Indu Chukhu]

NAHARLAGUN, 9 May: One of the co-accused in the Techi Neme Tok suicide abetment case has been arrested.

A special investigation team, headed by SI Shakti Lamgu, and including L/SI (P) Nikter Ani and L/Ct Minu Keyang, arrested Techi Dimin on Wednesday morning from Humayunpur village under the Safdarjung Enclave police station in New Delhi.

The arrest was made in collaboration with the Delhi Police.

Speaking to this daily, Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo informed that after the arrest, Dimin underwent a medical examination and was produced before the chief metropolitan magistrate in the court complex in Saket, New Delhi. “The police team from Arunachal has also obtained a four-day transit remand to bring Dimin back to Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

Dimin was absconding from the police since 29 April, after her bail petition was rejected by the Itanagar permanent bench of the Guwahati high court, Yupia.

Late Tok’s husband, Borum ZPM Tok Tama, is already under arrest. He is still in judicial custody in Jollang, and his bail pleas have been rejected several times.

The family members of late Tok were demanding the arrest of Dimin, who was allegedly having an illicit relationship with Tama. Dimin had earlier sought anticipatory bail, stating that she had to sit for the BEd examination.

The police team from Nirjuli had been searching for Dimin’s hideout since 29 April.

“Based on circumstantial and technical indications, she (Dimin) was strongly suspected to be hiding in Delhi to apply for an anticipatory bail in the Supreme Court, and based on it, the team was sent to Delhi,” the SP informed.

Currently, Dimin is in police custody for three days for interrogation.

On Thursday, after being brought back from Delhi, she was first produced before the judicial magistrate first class in Yupia.