Changlang DC directs HoDs to furnish details of appointments

[Pisi Zauing]

CHANGLANG, 9 May: Reacting to the reports of backdoor appointment of 17 regularised work-charged (WC) employees in the public health engineering & water supply (PHE&WS) department,Changlang Deputy Commissioner Vishal Sah has sought information from all the heads of departments pertaining to the appointments made in the last five years.

In a letter to all the HoDs based in Changlang district, the DC directed them to furnish details of all appointments through regularisa-tion and promotion, including direct appointments, without fail by 13 May.

Meanwhile, the United Miao Mission (UMM) and its youth wing, the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung (MSRH), have expressed appreciation for the DC for initiating prompt action in the matter.

The UMM and the MSRH have also demanded “immediate approval from the state government for investigation by the SIC and cancellation of the appointment orders of illegally appointed 17 WCemployees in the PHE&WS department.”

“We always hear Chief Minister Pema Khandu speaking about transparency and accountability. Hence, the CM must immediately swing into action by approving an SIC investigation into the illegal appointments made in the PHE&WS department,” the two organisations stated in a joint release.

Seventeen persons were appointed to several WC posts on a regular basis in Changlang and Longding districts, and were then transferred in haste to Yachuli, Pasighat, Sagalee, Naharlagun, Itanagar, and Yupia divisions.