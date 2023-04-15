Niglok villagers get new community hall

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 14 Apr: East Arunachal Lok Sobha MP Tapir Gao inaugurated a newly built semi-RCC community hall (Logyi Gumin Dere) at Niglok village in East Siang district on Friday.

The fund worth Rs 50 lakh for construction of the community hall was sanctioned under the Social Justice & Empowerment & Tribal Affairs (SJETA) department and the scheme was implemented by Pasighat division Rural Works Department (RWD).

Addressing the local villagers on the occasion, MP Gao urged them to conserve the natural resources of the area for the use of future generations.

Stating that over use of chemical fertilizers pesticides in crops and vegetables is adversely affecting the community health, the MP asked local people to go organic in production of the edible items.

He also suggested them to avail benefits of CM Arunachal Arogya Yojana (health insurance) and go on regular health checkup in order to diagnose the ailments at early stage.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Ninong Ering urged people to give up political differences among elected leaders and take active participation in the developmental processes.

On the occasion Ruksin -I ZPM Aruni Jamoh appealed to the MP and MLA to meet the public demand in terms of rural road infrastructure, water supply and renovation of schools in the area.

Among others, East Siang DC Tayi Taggu, former minister and Arunachal CM’s adviser Dr Tangor Tapak, former MLA Tatung Jamoh, retired education director Tapi Gao and RWD engineers attended the inaugural function.