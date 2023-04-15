Guv visits forward post on LAC

ITANAGAR, 14 Apr: Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on Friday visited Yorlung, one of the forward Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) posts in Shi-Yomi district, close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and interacted with the soldiers guarding the border.

The Governor advised the troops to be prepared and be alert towards any subversive activities along the border. He also advised the officers and jawans to be cautious during their patrolling and border guarding activities.

He called upon the troops to keep their morale high.

“No task is difficult enough for the Indian Armed Forces to accomplish,” the Governor said and assured them of the complete support and participation of the state government in all their endeavours.

The Governor also enquired about the welfare of the soldiers and their training activities. He asked them to utilize their time in strengthening their mental and physical fitness.

5 Infantry Brigade Commander Brig DS Rathore and13 Grenadiers Commanding Officer Col SC Basera briefed the Governor about border guarding and security activities in the region.

Deputy Commissioner Liyi Bagra and SP Dr Irak Bagra accompanied the Governor. (Raj Bhavan)