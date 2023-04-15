PAJSC reiterates 13-point charter of demands, seeks thorough probe into  Gangkak’s death

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 14 Apr: Pan Arunachal Pradesh Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) on Friday reiterated its 13-point charter of demands including demand for “Null and Void of all examinations conducted by the commission, where anomalies were found.”

Reiterating it’s charter of demands, the PAJSC had submitted its representation to the chief minister on 10 April.

In a press conference held here at Arunachal Press Club, PAJSC member Tadak Nalo, stressed on thorough investigation into Late Tumi Gangkak’s mysterious death case.

“Tumi Gangkak’s death is connected to APPSC paper leakage. It should not be treated as isolated case. It is related with forged and manipulated signatures case on award sheets of APPSCEE 2017 batch” stated Nalo.

Demanding the police to widen its investigation areas, Nalo added that Late Gangkak’s death gave whole new dimension in APPSC paper leakage scam.

Nalo went on to state that in this case three important questions which needs to be answered. “Public notion of a clear-cut murder-but police narrative and finding is contradictory” he said demanding police to come out with the clarity in its investigation.

“If it was a murder, it was carried with utmost professionalism by professionals” he added.

He also urged the home department to drop all the criminal charges filed against PAJSC members in five different police stations across the state during 17 February capital bandh call. He claimed that Chief Minister Pema Khandu had given assurance to drop all charges/FIRs against the PAJSC members from the police station during their meeting on 18 February.

PAJSC chairman Techi Puru informed that the committee would launch a massive peace rally on 18 April, demanding the government to expedite in fulfilling their 13 points demand and in solidarity with the demand for Late Tumi Gangkak’s justice.

“I am being a government servant and deprived APPSCE aspirant, I will stand for democratic movement” Techi Puru said.

Puru added that the joint steering committee wouldn’t succumb to any pressure such as criminal cases filed against them. He further clarified that PAJSC would not target any individual person in their peaceful rally at Aalo.

” We will not target any individual’s name in our rally, that’s been a principle of PAJSC,” he said while appealing every like-minded people to join their movement.

The PAJSC also sought financial assistance for Gyamar Padang who exposed the APPSCE paper leakage scam.

Gyamar is reportedly in ICU in Hyderabad. The committee also called for stringent reformation of two premier recruiting agencies APPSC and APSSB.