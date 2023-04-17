Edn’l tour to bamboo processing centre

POMA, 16 Apr: Forty-three participants, comprising students and teaching and non-teaching members of the botany department of Dera Natung Government College, were taken on an educational tour to the bamboo processing centre here on Sunday.

The objective of the programme was to provide the students with firsthand experience of the different types of bamboo being used for various products, and to help them understand the importance of sustainability in today’s world.

During the tour, which was sponsored by the union biotechnology department’s institutional level biotech hub, the students were exposed to the different techniques of processing bamboo, and they learnt about the various products that can be made from bamboo, such as pens, jewellery, furniture, utensils, weaving materials, showpieces, flowers, and water bottles.