47 wushu athletes competing in Sansad Khel Spardha

CHIMPU, 16 Apr: Forty-seven players from 13 districts are competing in the wushu discipline of the Sansad Khel Spardha [SKS], which began at the Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy here on Saturday.

Sports & Youth Affairs Secretary Anirudh Singh, ICR EAC Datum Gadi, AOA secretary-general Bamang Tago and its treasurer Bulang Marik attended the inaugural progRamme of the event, which will conclude on 17 April, All Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association president Tach Tadar informed in a release.

Barring wushu, all other events of the SKS are being held at Rajiv Gandhi University.