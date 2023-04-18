Dere, water supply connection inaugurated

ROTTUNG, 17 Apr: Pangin-Boleng MLA Ojing Tasing inaugurated a newly constructed dere (community hall) under non-BADP and augmentation of water supply under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Rottung village in Siang district on Monday, in the presence of DC Atul Tayeng, PHED EE Kaling Taki, and others.

Both the projects were executed by the Pangin PHE&WS department.

The MLA congratulated the residents on Rottung village’s receiving the CM Award-2023 for being the cleanest village in the state, and advised the people to “choose quality over quantity in any developmental work of the district.”

He urged the elders in the society to collaborate with the district administration and SHGs in the fight against the drug menace, and called for making collective efforts to conserve nature.

The DC in his speech said that “it is the duty of the community to properly take care of the newly inaugurated assets.”

He highlighted various government schemes in the education, health and other sectors, and asked the gathering to avail of the benefits.

The EE also spoke.

Among others, HoDs, ZPMs, and panchayat members were present on the occasion.

Later, a plantation programme was organised. (DIPRO)