Mini-marathon organised to raise fire safety awareness

KHONSA, 17 Apr: An 8-km-long mini-marathon for both sexes was organised on the Changlang-Khonsa road by the Tirap district police as part of the Fire Safety Awareness Week on Monday.

Nyagan Wangsa of Pongchau village and Langpong Hallang of Lower Chinhan village won the first prizes in the women’s and men’s category, respectively.

The winners, second and third positions holders of both the categories were awarded cash prizes of Rs 8,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000, respectively, along with certificates.

The prizes were distributed by Khonsa ZPM Wanghong Panka, in the presence of Tirap SP Kardak Riba and DSP Togum Gongo.

A total of 136 runners participated in the marathon.

Panka, who flagged off the race, appealed to the participants to “spread fire safety awareness among the people, especially among those residing in hilly terrains.” He advised the people to put out any fire in their fireplace before going to sleep at night or leaving home.

The SP encouraged the participants in sports to stay physically fit, healthy and mentally sound.

Riba informed that essay and painting competitions were also conducted at the GHSS here to mark the event.

Fire Brigade Station Officer Mimo Riba highlighted the significance of conducting the nationwide weeklong fire safety awareness campaign.

DSP Gongo also spoke. (DIPRO)