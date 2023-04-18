NES to felicitate former prez Bengia Tolum with lifetime achievement award

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 17 Apr: The Nyishi Elite Society (NES) on Monday announced that it will felicitate its former president, Dr Bengia Tolum, with the NES Lifetime Achievement Award “for his immeasurable contributions in social sectors, cultural reformation and unifying the Nyishi tribe.”

This was announced by NES president Tana Showren on Monday in a press briefing.

“I am honoured and privileged to announce today that he will be conferred the NES lifetime achievement award on the 16th Nyishi Day,” said Showren.

“We have been making all other efforts for community-related engagement, but this time, we are doing something in a very special way. We want to engage meaningfully with the youthful minds to harness their latent potential talents,” he added, and informed that, this year, the NES has introduced traditional games and sports.

Showren went on to inform that traditional games and sports like archery, tug-of-war and traditional wrestling will be played on Tuesday.

The NES president expressed appreciation for the different volleyball teams which have come to participate, stating that “this makes a younger generation imbibe the responsibility of being physically sound, and also, they think about the culture and socioeconomic progress of their society, as well as nation-building.”

He further informed that this year, Nyishi Day would be celebrated in every nook and corner of the state where Nyishis reside. He informed also that a symposium and literary debates are scheduled to be organised.