Papum Pare champion of Sansad Khel Spardha

DOIMUKH, 17 Apr: Papum Pare district clinched the championship title of the first Sansad Khel Spardha, which concluded at Rajiv Gandhi University here on Monday.

Papum Pare won 16 gold, 14 silver and 21 bronze medals to emerge the champion, while East Kameng (9, 8, 12) and West Siang (7, 3, 7) came in the second and third position, respectively.

The state-level winners of individual events were awarded prize money of Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 each for gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively, while Rs 60,000, Rs 40,000 and Rs 20,000 were awarded for gold, silver and bronze medal winners of team events.

The zonel-level winners were awarded Rs 10,000 for gold, Rs 5,000 for silver and Rs 3,000 for bronze medal.

Over 3,500 athletes from across the state participated in nine events – arm wrestling, track and field, boxing, karate, taekwondo, table tennis, tug-of-war, weightlifting, and wushu.

Rajya Sabha member Nabam Rebia and Sports Minister Mama Natung attended the closing ceremony of the three-day event on Monday afternoon.

The Arunachal Olympic Association organised the event, under the patronage of union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and in collaboration with the state government, under the leadership of Education Miniister Taba Tedir, who is also the president of the Arunachal Olympic Association.