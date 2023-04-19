ADG visits Niglok Sainik School

NIGLOK, 18 Apr: Shillong (Meghalaya)-based North Eastern Region NCC Additional Director General (ADG), Maj Gen Gagan Deep, visited the Sainik School here in East Siang district on Tuesday, and motivated the school’s cadets to join the defence services, including paramilitary forces.

The ADG assured the cadets that a rolling trophy for the best NCC cadet will be instituted, along with a separate trophy for the best NCC girl cadet, both in junior and senior divisions.

Sainik School Principal, Commander Praveen Kumar Pola, also spoke. (DIPRO)