Sansad Khel Spardha: K/Kumey win 4 medals in Wushu

ITANAGAR, 18 Apr: Kurung Kumey district won four medals in Wushu, including one gold and three bronze, in the just concluded Sansad Khel Spardha.

While Chera Loku won the gold medal in Tajiquan, Kamdek Baby, Sape Taniang and Tarang Sangbia won a bronze medal each in sanda in their respective weight categories.

Baby won in the below 45 kg category, while Taniang and Sangbia won in the below 56 kg and below 60 kg category, respectively.

The team was led by by Kurung Kumey District Wushu Association president Tamchi Kakum and its secretary-general Bamang Ampa.

The association thanked union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Chief Minister Pema Khandu and All Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association president Tach Tadar for organising the event, “thereby providing the Wushu players an opportunity to show their talents.”

U/Subansiri secure 1st position in Wushu Sanda

Earlier, on Monday, Upper Subansiri stood first in the boys’ and girls’ Wushu Sanda in the Sansad Khel Spardha which concluded at the Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy here.

Upper Siang and Lower Subansiri secured the second and third position, respectively, while Papum Pare and East Kameng stood fourth and fifth, respectively, in the event.

In boys’ Taolu, Namsai secured the first position, followed by East Kameng and Papum Pare, who secured the second and third position, respectively.

In girls’ Taolu, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi and Papum Pare secured the first, second and third position, respectively, All Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association president Tach Tadar informed in a release.

Sports Authority of Arunachal Chairman Byabang Taj, state BJP secretary Ashok Sangchoju, Table Tennis Federation of India vice president Passang Dorjee Megeji and IMC Corporator Taz Gyamar attended closing ceremony and distributed medals to the winners.