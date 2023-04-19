Personality development camp underway

PASIGHAT, 18 Apr: A five-day personality development camp, being organised by the Vivekananda Kendra Arunjyoti Arunachal Pradesh, began at the VKV in Oyan near here in East Siang district on Tuesday.

The camp will feature leadership training, yoga sessions, games and sports activities, group discussions, discussions on environmental and drug-related issues, etc.

About 55 students from various schools of Siang/Siyom valley and East Kameng district are attending the camp, which was inaugurated by ABK secretary Talut Siram.

Retired IAF group captain Mohonto Panging Pao, Dr Dilem Modi and the principal of the VKV also attended the function. (DIPRO)