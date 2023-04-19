Guv flags off BRO motorcycle rally

ITANAGAR, 18 Apr: Governor KT Parnaik flagged off an ‘Ekta Evam Shradhanjali Abhiyan’ motorcycle rally of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) from the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

The rally is being organised to commemorate the sacrifices and contributions of BRO workers in nation-building, and to mark the organisation’s 64th raising day.

Commending the BRO for organising the 3,000 kms (30 days) long rally, the governor said that “it reflects the commitment of the organisation and promotes the spirit of India and unity in diversity.”

He advised the 15 riders, comprising members of the BRO and the Indian Army, to “conduct public outreach programmes for the youths during the rally” and to “motivate youths to join the organisation and the Indian armed forces.”

The BRO’s Project Arunank Chief Engineer, Brig Yogest Nair, briefed the governor about the motorcycle rally. (Raj Bhavan)