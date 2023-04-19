Rubber cultivation contributed to stamping out militancy in NE: Goyal

KOTTAYAM, 18 Apr: The cultivation of rubber contributed to stamping out militancy and insurgency in the northeastern region of India and provided financial security to the people there, union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

The union minister said that the central government has been supporting and planning the development of an entire spectrum of activities in the rubber sector throughout the country. This is being done through adequate financial packages and policy initiatives, he said.

“It is gratifying to see rubber cultivation contributing to stamping out militancy and insurgency and providing financial security to the people of the Northeast region,” the minister said in a video message on the occasion of the platinum jubilee celebration of the Rubber Act here in Kerala.

Goyal also praised the role played by the Rubber Board in the growth and development of the rubber industry in the country and making India self-reliant in production of natural rubber.

“The Rubber Board’s singular distinction is that it has been instrumental in making India self-reliant in production of natural rubber.

“Its efforts have set the benchmark for high quality Indian rubber products and helped increase production and exports,” he said, and assured support of his ministry for the initiatives taken by the board for development of the rubber sector.

Goyal in his message said that the Centre is sensitive to the issues faced by everyone along the entire value chain of the rubber industry and is taking steps to address the same. (PTI)