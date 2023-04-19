Hosai Academy’s art fest underway

KHONSA, 18 Apr: A weeklong ‘summer camp-cum-art fest’, being organised by the Hosai Academy, was declared open by CO Dr Ripi Doni here in Tirap district on Tuesday morning.

The camp-fest is aimed at familiarising children and youths with theatre art, modelling and cartoon sketching to explore their inner self and artistic skills through creative engagement.

Addressing the gathering, Doni said that the “out-of-the-box” event would “go a long way in exposing the children and youths to various avenues of career.”

She urged the people of Tirap to “avail of such opportunities of grooming oneself.”

Resource persons, including reigning Mr Arunachal Minjom Padu, renowned theatre artiste Ravi Tayem, and director T Kitnya attended the inaugural function.

Organisers Y Kena Hosai and C Kitnya felicitated the resource persons with Nocte traditional coats and mufflers on behalf of the Hosai Academy. (DIPRO)