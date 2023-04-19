World Heritage Day celebrated

KHONSA, 18 Apr: The Khonsa battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR) celebrated the World Heritage Day here in Tirap district on Tuesday.

The theme of this year’s World Heritage Day was ‘Heritage changes’, and it was celebrated to “spread awareness about the importance of the diversity of cultural heritage and preserving it for future generations,” the Tirap DIPRO informed in a release.

6 AR Commanding Officer Col Aman Ahluwalia, who inaugurated the programme, expressed appreciation for the panchayat leaders, village chiefs, GBs, and members of the Nocte Mother’s Association and SHGs of Tirap and Longding districts for participating in the event.

Khela Bunting ZPM Tumwang Lowang, speaking on the occasion, said that “the day is about preserving human heritage, diversity, and vulnerability of the world’s built monuments and heritage sites,” and called for “concerted efforts to protect and conserve the heritage.”

Bari-Basip ZPM Tediap Hallang expressed hope that the celebration would “bring awareness among the people about conserving our cultural diversity which was held dear by our ancestors.”

Lowang, Hallang, GHSS Khonsa Principal KC Lowangcha and the locals expressed appreciation for the AR for organising a ‘mega mela’ as part of the celebration with the aim of encouraging the SHGs of different communities to showcase their skills in various trades and sell their organic products, the DIPRO said.

The history department of Kamki (West Siang)-based Donyi-Polo Government College organised a heritage walk from Malinithan to Akashi Ganga in Lower Siang district to mark the World Heritage Day.

Twenty-two BA 5th semester students (history major) participated in the guided heritage walk, which was led by faculty members of the college’s history department, Geyir Angu, Duli Ete and Jumbi Kato Lobom, the college informed in a release.