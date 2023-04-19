Sido villagers celebrate Mopin

Correspondent

SIDO, 18 Apr: The residents of Sido village in Korang circle of East Siang district on Tuesday celebrated Mopin festival with traditional fanfare.

Attending the celebration, Finance & Accounts Officer Kopsi Panor urged the villagers to maintain their traditional practices through festivities.

Sido HGB Tapang Siram said, “It is a red letter day for the locals as it is for the first time that Mopin festival is being celebrated in the village.”

Siram recalled that their forefathers hailed from Yemsing-Kebang (located in present Siang district) to the present Sido area during the early 1900s and later the villages were settled during 1903-’04.

Among others, Koyu ZPM Tagom Padu, Ruksin-I ZPM Aruni Jamoh, and Deputy Ranger Opang Jamoh attended the festival and shared their views on promoting social harmony through festivities.