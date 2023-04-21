Dept directs action against unauthorised health camps, popular chiropractor under scanner for lack of qualification

[Bengia Ajum]

ITANAGAR, 20 Apr: The directorate of health services (DHS) on Tuesday issued an order, directing all the district medical officers (DMO) to be vigilant and strictly monitor health camps conducted by private parties and individuals without obtaining prior approval from the competent authority.

The DHS further directed the DMOs to verify the authenticity of such camps.

The move comes in the wake of a report that several unverified health camps are organised in the state by individuals and private parties without proper medical background.

Recently, an individual identified as Pankaj Goswami, a chiropractic practitioner, came under the scanner of the health department for conducting health camps without the approval of the authorities concerned.

Goswami, who has a clinic named ‘Pain Away Centre’ in Balipara in Sonitpur district of Assam, claims to treat back pain, leg pain, neck pain, headache, migraine, chest pain, spondylitis, ankle pain, ‘unbalance walking’, vertigo, sports injury, arthritis, disc injury, slipped disc, herniated disc, joint pain, etc.

He first came under the department’s scanner in March this year when he tried to organise a camp in Namsai.

A board for verification, comprising six members, was constituted to verify the authenticity of Goswami’s licence. The board comprised a representative from the DC office as member, Namsai DMO Dr Nang Soreya Namchoom as convener, DPO (NCD) Dr CM Thamoung as member, DTO Dr Padi Tala as member, IAP-APB president Arunali Manyu, and IAP-APB general secretary Dr Chow Ingtase Monali as member.

During the verification, the board found that Goswami is only a diploma holder in chiropractic studies and his educational qualification is only Class 12 passed.

“There is no council of chiropractic courses in India as stated by Pankaj Goswami. Also, no work permit was issued by the district administration. He got five days’ ILP as a tourist,” the board noted.

Goswami again tried to conduct a chiropractic treatment camp at a hotel in Naharlagun and widely advertised it. The camp was to be held on 17, 18 and 19 April, and rooms were booked at the hotel.

On 18 April, the health services director wrote to Goswami. “For conducting such a camp in the public domain, prior permission is to be obtained from the competent authority. If such permission is obtained, then the undersigned may kindly be made aware of. You are directed to produce all documents related to your qualification to the undersigned by 4 pm on 18 April, 2023,” the letter read.

A board of doctors was constituted after a complaint letter was received. When the team of doctors reached the hotel on 18 April, the staff of the hotel informed them that Goswami and his team had checked out of the hotel.

He has a Facebook page, ‘Pankaj Goswami, Art of Chiropractic and Osteopathic’, and has 23,000 followers. Many from Arunachal visit his clinic for treatment. He also regularly uploads videos claiming to treat various ailments.

Many have raised concern over his method of treatment. “Chiropractic is not a recognised practice in India and there is no proper council. To be a chiropractor, one has to pass a four-year bachelors’ course. These people, after passing Class 12, undergo six months or one-year online diploma courses. They are just like masseurs,” said a senior doctor.

He said also that most of the ailments have scientific reasons for them and have to be treated by professional, trained people.

“Their tall claims of treating arthritis, spondylitis, vertigo, etc, have no basis. Any such practice by an unqualified person is illegal in the eyes of the law,” he said.

When contacted, a lady staffer of Pain Away Centre in Balipara told this daily that Goswami was busy and could not talk on the phone. On being asked about their centre coming under the scanner of the health department, she claimed that they had come to Itanagar to organise a camp in order to help poor patients.

“We have enough patients coming from all over Arunachal to our clinic. But we wanted to organise a camp in Itanagar itself, so that poor patients who can’t come to Balipara could be treated there itself,” she said.

She refused to answer anything regarding the allegation of Goswami conducting camps without a proper degree or licence.