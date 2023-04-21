Gangkak death case: MWS expresses concern over safety of inspector

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 20 Apr: The Mishmi Welfare Society (MWS) on Thursday expressed concern over the safety of Inspector Bumchu Krong in the Tumi Gangkak death case.

The MWS claimed that “Inspector Krong has been subjected to unnecessary harassment and media trial on social media and given murderer tag by the Galo Welfare Society (GWS) and its frontal organisation after late Tumi Gangkak’s death.”

In a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club here, MWS vice president (protocol) Sokhep Kri appealed to “the GWS and its frontal organisation” to “maintain restraint and show maturity over the sensitive issue.”

It appealed to the GWS to have faith in the legal system.

“It is obvious that an element of suspicion will always be there as human nature, because Inspector Krong was the last person to contact late Gangkak. But we should not forget that Krong was attached to the CBI and he was performing his duty,” Kri said.

“We are not shielding Inspector Krong. If he is found guilty, he should be punished as per the law. However, so far, the police have made it clear that no incriminating evidence against Krong has been found during preliminary investigation. The GWS should maintain restraint and show maturity,” he said.

Kri said that “there is a breach of trust from being part of GWS over the issue,” and informed that “the GWS had during a meeting on 27 February, initiated by the AITF, assured to maintain restraint and to not take Krong’s name until the investigation is over.

He said also that both organisations had agreed to put pressure on the investigating agency to conduct a free and fair investigation.

“GWS is putting pressure on the government, dragging Krong’s name, despite the police’s preliminary and the postmortem report, which said that the case is suicidal in nature. It is unjustified and illogical to drag Krong’s name again and again,” Kri said.

Idu Mishmi Cultural & Literacy Society (IMCLS) general secretary Suraj Tayang, who was also present, expressed concern over “the motives of the GWS.”

“We are worried as the GWS and its frontal organisation are not ready to accept the postmortem and the police’s preliminary reports. What exactly do they want? We don’t know. Somewhere it seems Bumchu Krong is being victimised here,” said Tayang.

“Postmortem was witnessed by late Gangkak’s own relative. The SP and the DSP who headed the investigation are from their own community, but they are not ready to accept the report. This worries us,” he added.

“We are a mature organisation. We believe in legal system and procedures. Let the investigation be conducted in a free and fair manner without victimising anyone,” he said.

“From 65 seconds’ conversation, you have built your own narratives. This is not done. Justice is to be done for both,” said IMLCS vice president Akepi Linggi, and pointed out how “Inspector Krong is being vilified as a murderer on social media.”

“Everybody is supporting the deceased’s family emotionally, but what about the sincere officer who was doing his duty?” Linggi asked.

The MWS also sought to draw public attention to Inspector Krong’s career, stating that “Krong has been one of the most sincere and dedicated officers, who was instrumental in cracking the APSSB job scam.”

Gangkak was found dead under mysterious circumstance on 24 February, near the Ganga Lake area. His body was found hanging, with his wrist and Achilles tendon slit. The deceased’s relatives accused Inspector Krong of being behind Gangkak’s death, which Inspector Krong has denied.

The police’s preliminary report suggested that there is no incriminating evidence against Krong, and that the postmortem report suggested that Gangkak’s death was suicidal in nature.