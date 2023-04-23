ALAP on NIPS organised

NIRJULI, 22 Apr: A two-day Academic Leadership Alignment Programme (ALAP) on the NEP Implementation Pathway Services (NIPS) for institutional and academic leaders, especially of the Northeast region, was held at the NERIST here on 20 and 21 April.

The programme was the fourth of its kind in the country and the first in the northeastern region. It was earlier held at Delhi, Mumbai and Pune.

The ALAP on the NIPS is designed for vice chancellors, directors, heads, principals, vice principals, deans, etc, of universities and higher educational institutes, in order to implement the ideas presented in the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 in their institutes. It covers topics such as ‘self-discovery’ and ‘sharing of salient features of the NEP’.

Six technical sessions were held, covering all the major five objectives of NEP-2020.

The programme was attended by more than 140 participants from all the northeastern states.

During the inaugural programme, NIT Itanagar Director Prof Pinakeswar Mahanta explained NEP-2020 and how the syllabi are being modified according to the new education policy.

NERIST Director Prof Muralidhar highlighted “India’s human resources and the current education scenario of the country.” He spoke also on the main targets of NEP-2020.

The Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal’s (BSM) Maharashtra branch president Mahesh Dabak spoke on the role of teachers in implementation of the NEP.

BMS Delhi joint secretary Sankarananda termed NEP-2020 a “game-changer,” and said that “the education system should change from teacher-centric to student-centric.”

State BSM president Prof Tomo Riba opined that “teaching is an art.”

The conference was organised by the NIT Arunachal Pradesh, in collaboration with the BSM, the NERIST, and NIT Silchar.