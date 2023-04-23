MARIYANG, 22 Apr: The Mariyang Area Students’ Union, in collaboration with the Mariyang Area Intellectual Forum (MAIF) and the CHC in Mariyang, organised an awareness camp on substance abuse, health and education at Sibuk village in Upper Siang district on Saturday.

This was the fourth camp held as part of the union’s weeklong awareness campaign on substances abuse, health and education.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP Apur Bitin strongly discouraged cultivation of any narcotic plants and consumption of narcotic substances.

MAIF president Nong Dai, vice president Makgul Modi, and psychiatrist Dr Karo Teng, besides PRI members, senior citizens and others participated in the camp.