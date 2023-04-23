‘Camp office’ organised to mark NCSD

TEZU, 22 Apr: A total of 673 people benefitted from a ‘camp office’ organised by the Lohit district administration at the government secondary school in Loiliang village on Saturday to mark the National Civil Services Day (NCSD).

Various government departments and banks provided services to the people during the camp.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Shashvat Saurabh apprised the public of the services being provided in the camp, and took stock of the various schemes implemented by the working and allied departments in Loiliang village. He also inspected ongoing works.

Earlier, a plantation programme was organised in the school campus by government officer, GBs, and panchayat members.

In Yupia, the Papum Pare district administration observed the NCSD on Saturday.

DC Sachin Rana, addressing the civil services officers of the district, said that “the district is the backbone for both administrative and developmental activities of any state.”

He exhorted the officers to “develop officers-like qualities” in them, and urged them to be humble while dealing with the public, and to use all the latest modes of communication, like social media, in bringing services to the people of the district.

Yupia DIO Tad Issac made a presentation on the functioning of the e-office.

TO Kaling Ratan presented a brief on the updated financial management of the state government.

The programme ended with plantation of fruit trees in and around the DC office campus. (DIPROs)