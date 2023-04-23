College celebrates Ethnic Day

ZIRO, 22 Apr: St Claret College, Ziro (SCCZ) here in Lower Subansiri district celebrated the Ethnic Day on Saturday, with the aim of helping the students connect with their traditional and cultural roots.

Concurrently, the college organised its annual food fest, ‘Gastronomia’, wherein various ethnic groups put up food stalls serving various traditional cuisines. The proceedings of the food fest are donated to charity every year.

Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, who along with Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime attended the programme, in his address said that “it is befitting to celebrate the diversity of the state,” and stressed on the importance of upholding oneness in diversity, the college informed in a release.

“We have diversities in food, traditions, attire, songs, etc, in the state, which need to be proudly exhibited, but at the same time, we should have the mentality of ‘one Arunachal, one India’,” said Taki.

He said also that having knowledge of one’s roots would have a positive impact on one’s overall growth, and advised the students to “streamline their efforts on learning about other cultures and become better persons.”

The DC in his address said “it is high time to put effort into conserving and preserving traditional culture.” He expressed appreciation for the college’s management and teaching and non-teaching members “for their relentless effort to make students culturally tolerant,” and added that “educated students should not forget their roots but should take a stride to help communities preserve their unique colourful cultures.”

SCCZ principal Fr Allwyn Mendoz apprised the guests and the students of the mission of the college, “one of which is making students culturally tolerant.”

HoDs, CBO leaders, student union leaders, parents, alumni and some tourists from outside the country witnessed the event.

Students of various ethnic groups of Arunachal, viz, Apatani, Nyishi, Tagin, Adi, Galo, Mishmi, Monpa, and TCL communities, and communities from outside Arunachal, viz, Nepali, Manipuri, Naga, Khasi, Bodo, and Assamese, displayed their ethnicities in the form of folk dances and folklores, the college said.