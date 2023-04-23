Arunachal Film Festival concludes

ITANAGAR, 22 Apr: The two-day Arunachal Film Festival concluded on Friday at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre here, with Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom attending the valedictory function.

The DC lauded the entire team involved with the event, and acknowledged the hard work that goes into putting things together for a film to be completed. He urged the artists and the filmmakers to “encourage those interested in films,” and said that “the state has huge potential for its film industry to grow.”

IPR Director Onyok Pertin, who also attended the function, said that such events provide a platform to aspiring filmmakers to discuss ideas and showcase their talent, and also encourage them to pursue their dreams in filmmaking.

Co-organiser Khenewa Group’s MD, R Jomoh also spoke.

Day two of the fest featured screening of iconic movies of the state, such as The Tainted Mirror (short film by Rome Meitei), In the Land of Poison Women (feature film by Manju Borah), and Nyiri (short movie by Tage Apa and Xonie Lingdom).

The nominated short films that had been submitted for competition earlier were also screened, besides a documentary titled Arunachal Film Industry Evolution. The DC felicitated the winners in various categories.

Dance performances by Jai Nalo and team, Tuli Sarke and team, and The Twenties group, besides a song performance by Tashi Wangchu and a skit by Dawa Lama and team were the other highlights of the function.

The festival was organised by the IPR department, in collaboration with Khenewa Group. (DIPRO)