Border safe in hands of security forces: Tarak

ITANAGAR, 24 Apr: “The areas of our state bordering Tibet are safe in the hands of the security forces,” said state BJP vice president Tarh Tarak.

Speaking to media persons on Monday after the completion of a three-month border visit programme (seema yatra), Tarak informed that “the border posts which were constructed several decades back are still intact and the morale of the security forces remains high.”

The yatra, which had begun on 23 December last year, covered Kepangla, Gelling, Sarli, Huri, Bruni, Malini, Khibithoo, Kaho, Chaklagam, Lamang, Yorlung, Dumla, Monigong, Taksing, Gora Camp, Maza, Mago, Chuna, Lungur, and Khenjumani, among various other places.

Tarak said that, apart from the border visit programme, he led a team of party workers to border villages, where they interacted with the villagers and discussed issues pertaining to the development of the areas.

During the visit, he said, the villagers were made aware of centrally- and state government-sponsored schemes. “We also visited the party offices and motivated the karyakartas,” he added.

Tarak said that “the security forces are guarding the border and the front with full devotion, dedication and sincerity against all odds, including bad weather, rocky terrains and snow peaks.”