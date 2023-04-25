FPS dealers seek margin money in May

ITANAGAR, 24 Apr: The All Arunachal Pradesh Fair Price Shop Dealers Welfare Association (AAPFPSDWA) has requested the chief secretary to release their “margin money within the month of May 2023.”

In a letter to the chief secretary, the association on Monday informed that “we have not received our FPS margin money of NFSA rice and PMGKAY rice service charge for the last two years, despite our repeatedly submitting memorandums to your good office.”

The AAPFPSDWA said that it would take recourse to democratic and legal steps if its demand is not met within the stipulated timeframe.

It said also that it would discontinue distributing NFSA rice to the beneficiaries, in the event that its demand is not met.