Magisterial team from Assam set up camp in Kakoi area, says forum

ITANAGAR, 24 Apr: The Papum Pare District Border People’s Forum (PPDBPF) on Sunday claimed that a magisterial team from Assam has been illegally patrolling in the territorial area of Arunachal Pradesh and has set up camp inside Kakoi area in Papum Pare district.

The forum appealed to the Papum Pare DC to visit the area for verification of the issue. It also urged the state government to “ensure safety and security of the people in the boundary area, who are ready to cooperate to resolve the boundary issue out of court.”

A PPDBPF team that visited Kakoi area said that “the magisterial team of Assam has entered the territorial jurisdiction of the state, in violation of the agreement

between the then Assam CM G Barbora and Arunachal CM PK Thungon, signed in 1979.”

“As per the agreement of 1979, the officials of Assam and Arunachal should give prior intimation before entering the territorial jurisdiction of other state, but this agreement has never been maintained by the Assam administration and forest officials,” the forum said.

It further said that the Assam Police and Assam’s forest authorities have no proper idea about territorial jurisdiction, and that “the district magistrate of Assam instructed them to set up camp without any written order.”