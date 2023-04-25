Orgs demand job termination of Namsai ADO

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 24 Apr: The All Arunachal RTI Activists Association (AARTIAA) and the Save Arunachal Youth Association (SAYA) have asked the state government to terminate the job of Namsai ADO Tiprami Manlong, accusing her of “possessing dual ST certificates of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.”

Addressing media persons at the APC here on Monday, AARTIAA president Tania June claimed that Manlong, who is originally from Assam, illegally obtained ST and PR certificates from the office of the Namsai DC.

“With the help of these two documents, she was recruited as ADO in Namsai district recently through the APPSC. However, as per our knowledge, she is originally from Assam and she even possesses a caste certificate and certificate of permanent residence of Assam. How can a person have certificates from both the states?” he questioned.

June informed that a complaint has been lodged at the Itanagar police station in this regard and a representation has been submitted to the chief secretary to take appropriate action against her.

The two organisations said they would resort to a democratic stir if there is no response to their demand. “If the state government fails to do so, we will go for democratic movement against it,” the AARTIAA president declared.