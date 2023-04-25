Physical edn dept emerges overall champion of RGU’s inter-departmental sports meet

RONO HILLS, 24 Apr: The physical education department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) emerged the overall champions of the university’s annual three-day inter-departmental sports meet, which was held here from 21-23 April.

The sports science team secured the second position, while the education department team stood third in the medals and points tally. The geography department team received the award for the ‘best disciplined team’.

The teams participated in seven sports disciplines – basketball, volleyball, cricket (7 overs a side), badminton, table tennis, athletics, and tug of war.

Attending the valedictory and prize distribution ceremony, RGU Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin commended the sportsmanship among the participants, and said that “sports make life more interesting and teach one to work hard and reach new highs, besides teaching the essence of discipline, respect, friendship, leadership, resilience, coordination and teamwork.”

Physical Education Department Head Dr Sambhu Prasad, Physical Education Assistant Director Dr Vivek Kumar Singh, and physical education & sports science faculty members Dr K Rojeet Singh, Sangey Tsering and Dr Hemantajit Gogoi also spoke.

The trophies, medals and certificates were given away to the podium finishers by Dr Pertin. Psychology Department Head (i/c) Dr Dharmeshwari Lourembam and other faculty members were also present on the occasion.

Thirty-four girl students participated in the 100-mtr sprint for women, in which BPEd trainee Gonjum Bam clinched the gold medal with a timing of 15.51 seconds, while another BPEd trainee, Tamchi Yapi, bagged the silver medal, and Gerap Miyu of the zoology department grabbed the bronze medal.

The second day of the competitions saw the finals of the athletics events, including long jump, high jump, discus throw, javelin throw, shot put, and 4×100 mtr relay race.

In the final match of the women’s 7-overs-a-side cricket, the sports science team defeated their counterparts from the physical education department, while in the men’s cricket final match the physical education department team defeated the sports science department team.

In the final of the women’s tug of war competition, the sports science team secured the first position after defeating the education department team, while in the men’s category, the physical department team emerged the winners, and the management department team had to be content with the second position.

In badminton singles (men’s category), Matung Camder Tok from the physical education department emerged the winner after defeating Neelam Teji from the zoology department team, while Kulenso Pul from the commerce department team bagged the third position.

In badminton doubles (men’s category), the pair of Kenjom Tacha and Rupamchandra Sharma from the physical education department emerged the winners after defeating Tanil Tabang and Taje Pali from the geography department, and Inao Zauseng Singpho and Johnson Panmei from the management department bagged the third position.

In table tennis singles (women’s category), Diana Moyong from the agricultural sciences department emerged the winner after defeating Ken Noram from the sports science department, while Charu Moni from the economics department bagged the third position.