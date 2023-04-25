Sagalee boys’, Doimukh girls’ teams triumph in Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy

CHIMPU, 24 Apr: The Sagalee boys’ and the Doimukh girls’ teams triumphed in the Papum Pare district-level tournaments for the 6th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT), which concluded at the Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy playground here on 22 April.

While Sagalee were the winners of the boys’ football and the boys’ volleyball tournaments, Doimukh were the winners of girls’ football and the girls’ volleyball tournaments.

Sagalee defeated Doimukh 5-0 in the boys’ football final, while Doimukh defeated Sagalee 2-1 in the girls’ football final.

In the volleyball final, the Sagalee boys’ team defeated Doimukh in straight 25-21, 25-14 sets, while the Doimukh girls’ team defeated Sagalee 25-23, 25-18 to become champions.

The winners will represent Papum Pare in the state level U-16 HDMT tournament.

Arunachal Pradesh Taekwondo Association general secretary Likha Robin distributed the trophies along with certificates and medals to the winners, runners-up and individual prize winners.

Techi Amin, the first female football player from Arunachal, who represented India at the AFC, and Nabam Kamyi, the state’s first professional IWL player, attended the opening ceremony to motivate the players.

The tournament was organised by the Papum Pare district administration.