Arunachalee women racing ahead of men

Arunachalee women are making the state proud with their incredible achievements. Two women footballers – Giani Ramching Mara and Jumbalu Tayang – from the state have made Arunachal proud after the iconic Kolkata (WB)-based football club, East Bengal FC, signed them for the upcoming Indian Women’s League. Also, Millo Sunka from the state has become the first Arunachalee actor to win the best actress award at the Prisma Rome International Film Award-2023 for her acting in a short film titled ‘Nocturnal Burger’.

From sports to acting, the women are making a big name for themselves. The whole state celebrates the achievements of these wonderful women. Giani Ramching Mara and Jumbalu Tayang signing for the East Bengal FC is a massive achievement and will boost the women football scene in the state. East Bengal FC is one of the biggest football clubs in India and playing for them is a huge achievement.

With access to modern education, the tribal women today are performing much better in comparison to male counterparts in various fields. Even in the competitive examinations, it is women who give better performance. In the field of sports too, the women have made tremendous progress. The state government should extend all possible support to them, especially in the field of sports.