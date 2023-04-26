Awareness campaign on substance abuse organised

MARIYANG, 25 Apr: A weeklong awareness campaign on ‘Substance abuse, health and education’, organised by the Mariyang Area Students’ Union, in collaboration with the Mariyang Area Intellectual Forum, the Mariyang unit of the Adi Bane Kebang, and the Mariyang CHC, concluded in Silli village in Upper Siang district on Tuesday.

The campaign covered Mariyang town and six villages in the Mariyang-Mopom area, including Dalbing, Millang, Sibuk, Damro, Padu, and Silli.

IGP Apur Bitin, Mariyang CHC MO Dr Otem Pertin, Upper Siang DMO (i/c) Dr Ashik Miyu, district hospital psychiatrist Dr Karo Teng, among others, were the resource persons of the programme.