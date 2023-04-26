Mishmi prayer centre inaugurated

GOILIANG, 25 Apr: Indigenous Affairs Director Sokhep Kri inaugurated a tanchaw klumya hadyo (Mishmi prayer centre) here in Anjaw district recently.

Speaking on the occasion, Kri said that the state government has created the indigenous affairs department “with an objective to preserve and promote the practice of age-old indigenous faith belief system of various communities of Arunachal Pradesh.”

Besides for prayers on Sundays, the building will be used for conducting workshops and training programmes on preservation and practice of the age-old culture of the community, Kri said.

“Apart from focusing on documentation of the culture and traditions of all the tribes, the department is also paying honorarium to indigenous priests, and funding the construction of prayer centres for various tribes of the state,” he informed.

Kri also distributed ‘priest badges’ and certificates, prepared by the Mishmi Indigenous Culture and Faith Promotion Society, during the programme.