APLS unit, Bamboosa Library celebrate World Book Day

PASIGHAT, 25 Apr: The East Siang district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) celebrated the World Book Day at JN College here on 23 April.

During the programme, which saw the participation of over 70 persons, APLS unit vice president Mohonto Panging said that “books and traditions are equally important for the society to grow,” and spoke at length about the importance of the day.

Following this, APLS unit president PE Angu felicitated Dr SN Jha, Dr SK Sinha, and other dignitaries.

A pictorial English to Adi dictionary, titled Gomung Kiruk, compiled by Sekkong Pertin, was released during the event, which also featured a multilingual poetry competition in English, Hindi and Adi, and an extempore speech competition in Adi. Thirty attendees participated in the competitions.

APLS unit publicity secretary Tashiram Pertin gave a talk on his book titled Litam: Kebang, which he said would “help younger generations acquaint themselves with the Adi tradition, culture and customs.”

Dr SN Jha encouraged the young generation to “learn and preserve their language and dialects and be proud of it in every sense.” He lauded the APLS unit for organising the event, and said that “this is the correct platform for the upcoming generations to further their literary pursuits.”

Dr SK Sinha highlighted the historical background of the World Book Day, which started in England and Ireland in memory of the great poet, William Wordsworth. He also described “the important aspects” of prominent writers from Arunachal, from late Lummer Dai to Mamang Dai.

APLS unit general secretary Dr Ing Perme also spoke.

The prizes of the competitions were given away by Drs Jha and Sinha. In the limericks competition organised earlier for APLS members, Tashiram Pertin and Kaling Borang won the first and the second prize, respectively, for Adi limericks, while Miti Perme and Zeblun Messar shared the first prize and Aban Padung and Kenzing Dai shared the second prize in the English limericks competition.

In the multilingual poetry competition, Nai Chetung Mibang (English), Tana Jeri (Hindi), and Lobai Mibang (Adi) won the first prize, while Nikita Adhikari, Sonali Singh, and Bom Jerang won the second prize, and Oyit Pame, Niania Maying and Tujong Mize bagged the third prize.

A consolation prize for being the youngest participant at the event was handed to Zinli Aaga Dai.

In the extempore speech competition in Adi language, Ainam Megu won the first prize, Lobai Mibang won the second prize, and Mem Perme won the third prize.

The programme was attended by prominent personalities like Arak Megu, who has published several books, B Gammeng, Dr Kaling Dai, APLS adviser Tokong Pertin, executive president Batem Pertin, and APLS East Siang unit convener Oson Moyong, besides several members and guests.

In Lohit district, readers and library activists celebrated the World Book Day in Tezu with a function organised jointly by Medo-based Forum of Library Activists, and Tezu-based Bamboosa Library.

After inaugurating the event, State Gazetteer Director Sokhep Kri said: “Several readers of Bamboosa Library have brought changes in their lives through reading well. Hence, read well and achieve your dreams.”

An exhibition was organised, displaying bestsellers like The Last Heroes by P Sainath (Penguin), Guru to the World by Ruth Harris (Harvard University Press), 1971: Charge of the Gorkhas by Rachna Bisht Rawat (Penguin), and Nani Palkhivala by MV Kamath. A range of children’s books donated by well-wishers was also on display. (DIPRO, with input from Lohit Libraries)