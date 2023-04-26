Extension functionaries trained

MARO, 25 Apr: Sixty-six extension functionaries of agriculture and allied sectors, along with anganwadi workers, health workers, and others, participated in a training programme organised by the Upper Subansiri KVK here on Monday.

The programme was aimed at making the field-level extension workers skillful in natural farming, application of Nano Urea, value addition of millet, poultry and piggery farming, stress management, etc, “for better utilisation of farm resources, as well as income generation from these sectors,” the KVK informed in a release.

KVK Head Dr Simanta Kalita urged the participants to “focus on value addition of millet,” and Dr Dipankar Hazarika, Nyape Bam, Gyati Yakang, Habung Ali and Deepjyoti Bora from the KVK trained the extension functionaries in the aforementioned topics.

A video on ‘bio-block fish farming’ was also screened during the programme.

Millet seeds and training leaflets were later distributed among the participants, the KVK said.